Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center SVP to retire after 43 years

Vita Willett, the senior vice president and area manager of Kaiser Permanente Riverside (Calif.) Medical Center, has announced her plans to retire after more than 43 years of service.

Ms. Willett started at Kaiser Permanente as a part-time lab assistant and worked in a variety of roles including COO of Riverside Medical Center. Under her leadership, the Riverside Medical Center more than doubled its membership, acquired Moreno Valley Community Hospital and expanded services and facilities across the area.

She plans to step down on July 8. Her replacement has not yet been found.