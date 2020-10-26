10 hospitals hiring COOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking COOs during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital (Puyallup, Wash.)

2. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, for UPMC's senior communities

3. Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center (Montclair, N.J.)

4. Chatham Hospital (Siler City, N.C.)



5. Cheshire Medical Center (Keene, N.H.)



6. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach, Calif.), for Hoag Clinic

7. University Hospital (Madison, Wis.)

8. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati), for select markets

9. Lakeside Behavioral Health System (Memphis, Tenn.)

10. McLaren Port Huron (Mich.)

