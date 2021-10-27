10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. AllianceHealth Seminole (Okla.) is seeking a CEO.

2. Lake Granbury (Texas) Medical Center is seeking a CEO.

3. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sioux Falls (S.D.) is seeking a CEO.

4. NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals is seeking a CEO for its hospital in Bremen, Ind.

5. River Vista Behavioral Health, an inpatient psychiatric hospital being constructed in Madera, Calif., is seeking a CEO.

6. Shamrock (Texas) General Hospital is seeking a CEO.

7. Southern Tennessee Regional Health System - Pulaski is seeking a CEO.

8. Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Neb., is seeking a CEO.

9. Northwest Medical Center - Springdale (Ark.) is seeking a CEO.

10. Northwest Medical Center Houghton, opening in 2021 in Tucson, Ariz., is seeking a CEO.