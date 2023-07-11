More than 80% of physicians, nurses say payers are negatively affecting ability to practice: AHA survey

A majority of physicians and nurses say administrative policies from commercial payers are negatively affecting their job duties and the ability for patients to access care, according to a new survey from the AHA.

The survey results were released July 11 and included responses from 500 nurses and 500 physicians. The survey was conducted online by Morning Consult and all responses were received between March 1 and April 7.

Three key takeaways:

1. Regarding administrative requirements from payers, 84 percent of nurses say they delay patient access to necessary care, 74 percent say they reduce care quality, and 63 percent say they interfere with patients being transferred to the correct facility.

2. Among nurses, 82 percent say the quantity of administrative work has increased in the last few years, and 56 percent say their job satisfaction has decreased because of payers' administrative requirements.

3. Among physicians, 80 percent say administrative requirements affect their ability to practice medicine and 94 percent say it has become more financially and administratively difficult to operate their own practice.





