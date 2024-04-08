Hoag receives $25M gift

Orange County, Calif.-based Hoag has received a $25 million donation from two philanthropists, Ben and Carmela Du.

Hoag's new Sun Family Campus in Irvine, Calif., which is scheduled to open in 2026, will center around a pavilion named after the philanthropists, the Du Family Hospital Pavilion, according to an April 8 news release Hoag shared with Becker's. The pavilion will be designed to serve as a welcoming hub.

With the $1 billion Irving expansion, Hoag will add six buildings, 155 inpatient beds, eight operating rooms, two additional procedure rooms and 120,000 square feet of ambulatory facilities to the campus.