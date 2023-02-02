Washington clinic names new chief medical officer

Jessica McHugh, MD, has been tapped to become the new chief medical officer of MultiCare Rockwood Clinic in Spokane, Wash., effective immediately. She had been serving in this role on an interim basis since August.

Dr. McHugh joined Rockwood in 2019 as a primary medical care director and family physician, according to a Feb. 2 news release from Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System, which operates the clinic. In her new capacity, she will lead recruitment and retention efforts for all physicians and oversee care and safety standards across the system's 58 clinics.