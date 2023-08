Erlanger Health System recently chose Adam Campbell, PhD, to be its chief of patient safety and quality, the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based system said Aug. 18.

Dr. Campbell has previously served as the director of clinical improvement and analytics at Norfolk, Va.-based Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters before joining Erlanger in 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has been senior vice president and chief quality and patient safety officer since June, according to his profile.