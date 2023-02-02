Steward names hospital president, 1st healthcare equity and DEI leader

Marisela Marrero, MD, was named senior vice president for healthcare equity and diversity, equity, and inclusion for Dallas-based Steward Health Care's national system.

Dr. Marrero takes on her new role after serving as interim president of Steward's flagship hospital, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston, according to a Feb. 2 news release. Paul Smith was selected as the new president of St. Elizabeth's.

Mr. Smith most recently served as COO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and Tenet's Massachusetts market. Before that, he was COO of St. Elizabeth's.