Princeton Baptist Medical Center taps Christy Wilson as new CFO

Birmingham, Ala.-based Princeton Baptist Medical Center named Christy Wilson as its new CFO Oct. 10.

Ms. Wilson formerly served as the CFO of Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Ala., beginning in 2019. Both hospitals are part of Brookwood Baptist Health.

Before joining the Brookwood Baptist Health network, also based in Birmingham, she was the executive director of the Neuro Institute at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. She also served as CFO for three Mississippi hospitals: Woman's Hospital in Flowood, Crossgates River Oaks Hospital in Brandon and Gilmore Memorial Regional Medical Center in Amory.

"Christy's accomplishments in the healthcare finance commendable, and we are excited to expand her influence in our health system to Princeton Medical Center," Charles Tyson, CFO of Brookwood Baptist Health, said in a news release shared with Becker's. "She will be an asset in this new role, and we look forward to the continued contributions she will make to the organization in her new role as Princeton Medical Center's Chief Financial Officer."