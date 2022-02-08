Missouri hospital fires CEO, hires interim replacement

Salem (Mo.) Memorial District Hospital's board of trustees voted Feb. 3 to terminate Kasey Lucas as CEO, and Bill May was named interim CEO, effective Feb. 4, according to a board news release posted on thesalemnewsonline.com.

The board voted 6-0 on the termination and hiring. Mr. May was on site Feb. 7, according to the release.

Mr. Lucas helmed Salem Memorial from January 2016. Prior to becoming CEO, he was assistant administrator at the hospital.

Mr. May, who is affiliated with Rural Hospital Group, has more than three decades of CEO experience in rural hospitals similar to Salem Memorial, according to the board.

Rural Hospital Group, which specializes in improving hospital finances, initially was brought into Salem Memorial for 90 days "to assist the hospital in responding to the financial crisis sweeping the rural hospital industry which has partially been caused by the ongoing global [COVID-19] pandemic," according to the board.

The hospital group was scheduled to begin discussion with staff, providers and the community Feb. 7 "to stabilize and improve operations" for the hospital, the board said.