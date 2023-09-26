MemorialCare finance leader joins tech nonprofit

A former financial leader for Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare has been named CFO of MCNC, a North Carolina technology nonprofit organization.

Sarah Taylor joins MCNC with more than 17 years of experience in public and private healthcare accounting, financial planning, analysis, forecasting, budgeting and financial operations management, according to a Sept. 25 MCNC news release.

She spent more than 12 years at MemorialCare, where she most recently served as executive director of financial planning and budgeting, according to her LinkedIn page.

MCNC provides broadband, cloud services, cybersecurity and other internet technologies to clients and communities in North Carolina, according to the release.





