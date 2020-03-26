HCA Healthcare names new president for North Florida division

HCA Healthcare has named Richard Hammett president of its North Florida Division.

Mr. Hammett will assume the role June 1. He will take over for Michael Joyce, who will retire on the same date.

Mr. Hammett is a 15-year veteran of HCA Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator based in Nashville, Tenn.

He has served as president and CEO of Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo., since 2015. He also was president and CEO of the Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.), and COO and interim CEO of St. David's Medical Center in Austin, Texas.

HCA Healthcare's North Florida Division is based in Tallahassee and has 14 affiliated hospital campuses, six surgery centers and more than 14,000 employees.

