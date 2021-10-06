Hackensack Meridian names chief information officer

Kash Patel has been named executive vice president and chief information and digital engagement officer for New Jersey-based Hackensack Meridian Health.

Mr. Patel has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare technology leadership, according to a news release shared with Becker's Oct. 6. He most recently was vice president and chief digital technology officer for Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, a position he held beginning in 2018.

Before that, Mr. Patel served as vice president of population health and analytics for 12 years at New York-based Mount Sinai Health System, where he was involved in multiple projects, including the implementation of MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform, a solution for application programming interface-led connectivity.

"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hackensack Meridian Health IT team has done an incredible job seamlessly leading team members through the network’s transition to Google Cloud," said Mr. Patel. "I look forward to being part of this talented team and helping to enhance the patient experience while advancing research and innovation."