Former Verity Health CEO takes helm from billionaire as CEO of biotech company

NantKwest in Culver City, Calif., has selected Richard Adcock to replace Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, as CEO, the biotech company said.

Mr. Adcock took the helm Oct. 26. Dr. Soon-Shiong, the billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Times and inventor of the cancer drug Abraxane, will become executive chair of the NantKwest board, according to the company, and is NantKwest's largest shareholder.

"I'm excited to have Rich, with his extensive experience and unwavering commitment to innovation and operations, at the helm of NantKwest at a crucial time for the company and for the entire healthcare industry," Dr. Soon-Shiong stated in a news release. "Not only is Rich uniquely qualified to take on this role, but having worked with him for several years, I am confident that he is the right leader to advance NantKwest and its mission."

Mr. Adcock served as CEO of El Segundo, Calif.-based Verity Health, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018. Four of Verity's hospitals were sold out of bankruptcy this year, including St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles, which sold to Dr. Soon-Shiong in April.

Before joining Verity, Mr. Adcock was executive vice president and chief innovation officer of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

