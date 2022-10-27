Emory names executive VP for health affairs

Atlanta-based Emory University has tapped Ravi Thadhani, MD, for executive vice president of health affairs, executive director of its health sciences center and vice chair of Emory Healthcare's board of directors.

Dr. Thadhani has 30 years' experience as a general and specialized internal medicine physician and 25 years' experience leading a research lab, according to an Oct. 27 release from the university. He most recently served as chief academic officer and dean for faculty affairs at Boston-based Mass General Brigham and a professor of medicine at Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University.

Dr. Thadhani will assume his new roles Jan. 1, according to the release.