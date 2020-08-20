Emory Healthcare taps COO as new president

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare promoted Dane Peterson to the role of president, effective Sept. 1, the system announced Aug. 20.

Mr. Peterson serves as COO of Emory Healthcare and will retain that position, in addition to his new role. Jonathan Lewin, MD, will remain CEO of Emory Healthcare and chairman of the system's board.

Before becoming COO of Emory Healthcare in 2018, Mr. Peterson was Emory Healthcare hospital group president. He also previously served as COO and later CEO of Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta.

Mr. Peterson earned his MBA at Stanford (Calif.) University.

