DuPage Medical Group names former UnitedHealthcare exec CEO

DuPage Medical Group, the largest independent physician group in Illinois, has named Steve Nelson CEO.

Mr. Nelson, who has more than 30 years of healthcare experience, assumed his role July 6.

Mr. Nelson previously served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare, a $190 billion division of UnitedHealth Group.

He also held executive roles at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

The former DuPage Medical Center CEO Mike Kasper died at age 46 in May 2019.



DuPage Medical Group's President Paul Merrick, MD, and CFO Michael Pacetti had been jointly leading the organization. Mr. Pacetti will return to his role as CFO.

