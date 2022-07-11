Dr. Linda Van Marter tapped as new director, chair at Johns Hopkins All Children's

Linda Van Marter, MD, was tapped as St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital's new chair and director of its Maternal, Fetal and Neonatal Institute. She also serves as a professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Marter started as a nurse, training at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She received her medical degree at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine before returning to Boston for pediatric and neonatal-perinatal medicine training.

"The goal of achieving the best for the baby and the family is at the center of everything we do in neonatal-perinatal medicine. I am very fortunate to be working with a talented team of professionals at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, each of whom is deeply committed to family and baby centered care," Dr. Van Marter said in a press release sent to Becker's July 11.

Dr. Van Marter most recently served as an associate professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School in Boston and the associate chair for academic affairs in the Department of Pediatric Newborn Medicine at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. She was also the past chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Section on Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and was a founder and mentor for its Trainees and Early Career Neonatologists Group, which fosters leadership development for early-career individuals.