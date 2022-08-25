Dr. Chris Pernell stepping down from health equity exec role at University Hospital

Chris Pernell, MD, chief strategic integration and health equity officer at University Hospital, will be leaving the Newark, N.J.-based facility "to pursue new opportunities" and is stepping down from her hospital executive role, according to an Aug. 25 news release shared with Becker's.

She plans to leave her current role Sept. 2.

In the release, the University Hospital board of directors said: "We are grateful for Dr. Pernell's contributions and leadership during her tenure at University Hospital. Her guidance has helped us provide exceptional care to all our patients and our community at large. The board of directors wishes Dr. Pernell continued success as she embarks on this next phase of her career."

University Hospital selected Dr. Pernell, MD, as chief strategic integration and health equity officer in 2019.

During her tenure, the hospital created its first equity and inclusion strategy, according to the release. Dr. Pernell also played a key role in the hospital's efforts on population health, community affairs, strategic planning and human experience.