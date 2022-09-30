Dr. Amy Goldberg appointed dean of Temple medical school

Amy Goldberg, MD, was appointed dean of Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia.

Previously, Dr. Goldberg served as interim dean for 18 months. She also spent 13 years leading Temple's trauma services as an on-call duty surgeon.



Dr. Goldberg has published papers in journals including Journal of the American Medical Association and served on editorial and review boards for publications including The Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery. She also contributed more than a dozen chapters to textbooks.