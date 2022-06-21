Coors Leadership Capital makes 3 executive appointments

Coors Leadership Capital announced the appointment of three new executives after an extensive nationwide search. The organization is a nationwide, retained executive search and consulting firm that places healthcare executives from director-level through the C-Suite.

Taylan Bozkurt. President and CEO at Medarva Healthcare (Richmond, Va.).

Taylan Bozkurt was selected as president and CEO at Medarva Healthcare in Richmond, Va. The health system includes two outpatient surgery centers, an imaging center, a low-vision center and the Medarva Foundation.

Mr. Bozkurt will "direct the mission, vision, culture and values of Medarva continuing to promote excellence, accountability and focus on superb patient care while forging strong ties to the community," according to a press release sent to Becker's.

He most recently served as the chief technology officer, vice president of operations and security officer for Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America. Before that, he was the operations and financial manager for the Department of Surgery and program manager for telehealth at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital.

Brad Varvil. Executive Director at Northeast Montana STAT Air Ambulance Cooperative (Glasgow, Mont.).

Brad Varvil was announced as the new executive director at Northeast Montana STAT Air Ambulance Cooperative in Glasgow, Mont. The cooperative's mission is to provide "coordinated stabilization, critical care, and rapid contingent patient transport, and support resources improving the health of the regional community," according to a press release sent to Becker's.

Mr. Varvil is a U.S. Air Force veteran and is experienced in logistics, management and operations from the Air Force, Boeing and World Fuel Services.

Nickolas Dirkes. CEO of Frances Mahon Deaconness Hospital (Glasgow, Mont.).

Nickolas Dirkes is the newly selected CEO of Frances Mahon Deaconness Hospital in Glasgow, Mont. Mr. Dirkes has over 15 years of operational healthcare experience.

Mr. Dirkes will "direct the mission, vision, culture, and values of FMDH continuing to promote excellence, accountability and focus on superb patient care while forging strong ties to the community," according to a press release sent to Becker's.

He will assume the CEO role on Oct. 1 after the retirement of current CEO Randy Holom.