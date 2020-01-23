Chief growth officer appointment among 3 NYC Health + Hospitals leadership changes

New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals has appointed three leaders to new roles, effective Feb. 24.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens CEO Christopher Roker will become CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan and chief growth officer of the health system. Mr. Roker will replace Alina Moran, who is moving to the West Coast.

Israel Rocha, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and CEO of OneCity Health, NYC Health + Hospitals' performance provider organization under New York state's Delivery System Reform and Incentive Payment program, will leave his position at OneCity and additionally serve as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens.

Matt Siegler, health system senior vice president of managed care and patient growth, will become CEO of OneCity Health, in addition to his current role, pending OneCity board approval.

Mr. Roker and Mr. Rocha are leaving CEO positions they've held since 2016. Mr. Siegler joined NYC Health + Hospitals in 2017.

