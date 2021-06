Ned Resch has been chosen as the next CEO of Sterling (Colo.) Regional MedCenter, part of Phoenix-based Banner Health, hospital officials said June 28.

Mr. Resch most recently served as CEO of Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland, Wyo., another Banner Health facility. He begins his new role Aug. 8, replacing Wade Tyrrell, who retired.

Before becoming CEO of Platte County Memorial in 2019, Mr. Resch led Banner Medical Group's clinic operations in Wyoming and California.