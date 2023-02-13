5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Feb. 8:

UT Health San Antonio Multispecialty and Research Hospital, set to open in 2024, has named Nancy Doolittle, DNP, RN, as the inaugural chief nursing officer.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center has appointed Rick Wright, MD, to serve as its next chief medical officer and senior vice president of clinical affairs. He succeeds Paul Sternberg Jr., MD, who is retiring June 30, with Dr. Wright's appointment effective July 1.

Janise Whitesell, MD, has been appointed as the first female chief of medical staff at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, according to a Feb. 6 press release.

St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare named Christopher Miller, MD, chief clinical officer and senior vice president.