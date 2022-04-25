3 recent healthcare CIO moves

Listen
The following hospital and health system CIO moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since March 29:
- Inderpal Kohli was named CIO and vice president of information technology of N.J.-based Englewood Health.
- Craig Richardville was named CIO and senior vice president of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.
- Craig Kwiatkowski, PharmD, was named senior vice president of enterprise information services and CIO of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai.