3 recent healthcare CIO moves

The following hospital and health system CIO moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since March 29:

  1. Inderpal Kohli was named CIO and vice president of information technology of N.J.-based Englewood Health.
     
  2. Craig Richardville was named CIO and senior vice president of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

  3. Craig Kwiatkowski, PharmD, was named senior vice president of enterprise information services and CIO of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai.

