24 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following executive moves have been shared with or reported by Becker's since Oct. 22:

Craig Albanese, MD, will join Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System as executive vice president and COO.

Steven Brass, MD, was named executive vice president and chief medical executive for Houston-based Harris Health System.

Benjamin Breier will step down from his role as CEO of Kindred Healthcare following the company's sale to Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

Daniel Carey, MD, was named CMO of Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system's physician enterprise.

Pamela Cassara was appointed CFO of Cook County Health in Chicago.

Jennifer Chavez, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

Michael Cuffe, MD, was appointed executive vice president and chief clinical officer for Nashville-based HCA Healthcare.

Richard Davis was named CEO of Livingston, N.J.-based St. Barnabas Medical Center.

Brandee Fetherman, MSN, RN, was promoted to chief nursing officer at Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center.

Kerry Heinrich was appointed CEO of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

Cheryl Jacobs, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C.

Chhavi Katyal, MD, was named chief quality and patient experience officer for Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health.

Joseph Landolfi, DO, was named CMO of JFK University Medical Center in Edison, N.J.

Prasanna Mohanty was named COO of Providence health system's physician enterprise.

Kerry Noble was appointed CEO of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz.

Tiffany Northern was named COO of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Alfred Pilong Jr. was appointed president and CEO of Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health.

Kamran Quraishi, MD, was named medical director for Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital.

Chris Self was named CEO of two Georgia hospitals belonging to Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth system.

Erik Shannon was named interim CEO of Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Community Health.

Timothy Shultz was named Topeka, Kansas-based Stormont Vail Health's associate general counsel, risk and safety.

Rishi Singh, MD, was appointed president of Cleveland Clinic's Martin North and South hospitals in Stuart, Fla.

Manoucheka Thermitus was appointed COO of Regional One Health in Memphis, Tenn.

Eric Wallis, DNP, was appointed senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Henry Ford Health System in Detroit.