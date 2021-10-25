Arizona hospital names 6th CEO since 2015

The CFO of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz., will begin serving as CEO Nov. 1, according to the Green Valley News.

Kerry Noble, who has served as CFO since February, is stepping into the CEO role as outgoing leader Stephen Harris is returning to chair the hospital's board. Mr. Harris began leading the 49-bed hospital at the beginning of the year after Kelly Adams stepped down as CEO.

Mr. Noble will be Santa Cruz Valley Regional Valley Hospital's sixth CEO since it opened in 2015, according to the Green Valley News.

The facility opened as Green Valley Hospital in 2015 and entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early 2017. The bankruptcy court approved the sale of the hospital to a private equity firm in February 2018, and it emerged from bankruptcy five months later with its current name.



Read the full Green Valley News article here.