Consulting phenom named UVA Community Health's interim CEO

Erik Shannon has been named interim CEO of UVA Community Health, an Oct. 28 news release shared with Becker's said.

He will assume the position on Nov. 5.

Mr. Shannon's appointment follows the departure of Alfred Pilong, who is leaving the Charlottesville, Va.-based health system to become CEO of Garnet Health in Middletown, N.Y.

He joins UVA from his role as partner at Chicago-based consulting firm Grant Thornton, where he led the integration of UVA Community Health into UVA Health, the news release said.

Mr. Shannon has led similar strategic initiatives across 75 healthcare systems.

"Through his transition leadership role, Erik has accumulated deep knowledge of all of UVA Community Health's operations, making him a clear candidate for the role," said K. Craig Kent, MD, CEO of UVA Health.



The health system will conduct a national search for Mr. Pilong's permanent replacement, according to the news release.