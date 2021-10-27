RWJBarnabas' Richard Davis named CEO of Saint Barnabas Medical Center

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has appointed Richard "Rick" Davis CEO of Saint Barnabas Medical Center, an Oct. 27 news release shared with Becker's said.

Mr. Davis joined the Livingston, N.J.-based medical center in 2012 as senior vice president and CFO. He was named CFO of the health system's northern region in 2019.

His recent accomplishments include completing the financial analysis of the $200 million Cooperman Family Pavilion, launching the clinical excellence and efficiency program, and integrating the Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center into the Saint Barnabas Medical Center, the news release said.

Mr. Davis previously served as CFO of the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

"Rick is an exceptional leader with over 25 years of executive management experience in healthcare finance and operations," said Barry Ostrowsky, president and CEO for RWJBarnabas Health. "His experience and strong business acumen will be essential in building on the well-established legacy Saint Barnabas Medical Center holds as a premiere healthcare facility in New Jersey and a flagship of our health system."