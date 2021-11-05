23 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following executive moves have been shared with or reported by Becker's since Oct. 29:

Dianne Aroh, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

Ovell Barbee was appointed senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.

Steve Chavez was appointed CFO of Fort Hamilton Hospital in Hamilton, Ohio.

Anthony Coleman, DHA, was named president and CEO of Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Christopher Cosby was named CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.) and Tenet Healthcare's Memphis market.

Deborah Dage was named CFO of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Okla.

Christopher Dunleavy was named CFO of Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

Robert Earley will retire as CEO of Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network.

Holly Elliott was appointed corporate vice president of women's and children's services for Nashville-based HCA Healthcare.

Stacy Garrett-Ray, MD, was appointed senior vice president and chief community impact officer for St. Louis-based Ascension.

Sandip Godambe, MD, PhD, was named senior vice president and CMO for Children's Hospital of Orange County in Orange, Calif.

Paul Hoover was named president of Fort Hamilton Hospital in Hamilton, Ohio.

Darren Lee resigned as CEO of two California hospitals under San Francisco-based Dignity Health system.

Thomas Marlow Jr. was named CIO of Dallas-based Southwestern Health Resources.

Zach McCluskey, BSN, was appointed CEO of Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Medical Center.

John McNamara was appointed senior vice president for marketing and communications at Honolulu-based Hawaii Pacific Health.

Ivan Mitchell was named CEO of North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health.

Pierre Monice was appointed president of Berwyn, Ill.-based MacNeal Hospital.

Christine Moore, PhD, was named executive vice president, chief human resources and administrative officer for Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

Mimi Novello, MD, has been appointed president and CMO of MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, Md.

Laura Pickett was appointed vice president and chief patient and family engagement officer for Indianapolis-based IU Health.

Shashi Vangala was named chief data and value creation officer for Southwestern Health Resources.



Michael Wilson, MD, was named CMO of Auburn (N.Y.) Community Hospital.