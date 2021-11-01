Hawaii Pacific Health names marketing exec

Listen
John McNamara has been appointed senior vice president for marketing and communications at Honolulu-based Hawaii Pacific Health.
Three details:
- Mr. McNamara joins the health system from public relations agency CommPac, where he served as president for six years, according to an Oct. 28 news release. Prior to CommPac, Mr. McNamara spent 11 years as the associate athletics director at the Honolulu-based University of Hawaii at Manoa. At the university, he oversaw marketing, media relations, advertising, sponsorships, television and radio partnerships and licensing.
- "We are excited to have John join Hawaii Pacific Health as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him, not only in the areas of marketing and communications but also in partnership development and community engagement,” said Art Gladstone, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Hawaii Pacific Health. "John will lead our marketing and communications team as our organization moves forward on important initiatives to help our state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and make the greatest impact on the health and well-being of our community."
- Mr. McNamara begins his role Nov. 1.