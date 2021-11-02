Former Kaiser Permanente exec to lead Broadlawns Medical Center

Anthony Coleman, MD, was named president and CEO of Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. He will assume the position on Dec. 6, an Oct. 21 news release said.

Dr. Coleman replaces Jody Jenner, who retired from the organization in April.

"After conducting a national search, Tony Coleman was unanimously chosen by the board of trustees to serve as the next president and CEO for Broadlawns," said J. Marc Ward, chair of the medical center's board of trustees. "Throughout the interview process, Dr. Coleman demonstrated exceptional leadership, financial acumen and a genuine dedication to fulfilling Broadlawns’ mission of service to our community."

Dr. Coleman most recently served as vice president of operations support and assistant hospital administrator for Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's San Bernardino, Calif. area.

He previously held COO and CFO roles during his 20 years of service in the U.S. Navy, the news release said.