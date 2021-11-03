Southwestern Health Resources names new CIO, chief data officer

Dallas-based Southwestern Health Resources has made two additions to its executive team: Thomas Marlow Jr. as CIO and Shashi Vangala as chief data and value creation officer, the health network said in an Oct. 26 news release.

Mr. Marlow previously served as vice president of software applications at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, Pa. While there, he led several important initiatives, including implementing electronic medical records across contracted and acquired entities, rationalizing the software application portfolio and developing new lines of business, the news release said.

Throughout Mr. Vangala's 20-year career in healthcare, he has held several leadership roles in data and analytics at organizations, including Dallas-based Baylor Scott and White Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Boston Children's Hospital.

Southwestern Health Resources is an integrated network that includes UT Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources and comprises 29 hospital locations.