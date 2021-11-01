Great Plains Health announces retiring CEO's successor

Ivan Mitchell has been named CEO of North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health. He will assume the position on Jan. 1, 2022.

Mr. Mitchell, who currently serves as the system's COO, will succeed Mel McNea, who is retiring, an Oct. 29 news release shared with Becker's said.

"I am excited for Ivan and this next chapter for the hospital," Mr. McNea said. "I have the highest confidence in Ivan and his ability to continue to move this organization in the right direction."

Under their leadership, GPHealth was recognized as a top rural hospital by the Leapfrog Group.

Mr. Mitchell has more than 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including two years as CEO of Towner County Medical Center in Cando, N.D., the news release said.