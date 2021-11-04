IU Health adds 2 leaders to executive team

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health has added two executives to its leadership team.

Ovell Barbee was appointed senior vice president and chief human resources officer. Laura Pickett was named vice president and chief patient and family engagement officer, a Nov. 1 news release shared with Becker's said.

Mr. Barbee most recently served as senior vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer for Spectrum Health Systems in Grand Rapids, Mich. He previously held HR leadership positions with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska and Motorola in Chicago.

Mr. Barbee currently serves on the board of the National Coalition for Racial Justice and Equity, the news release said.

Ms. Pickett has held multiple leadership roles since joining IU Health in 2010, most recently serving as vice president of administration and operations for the IU Health Foundation.

As chief patient and family engagement officer, she will oversee strategies to facilitate positive experiences for patients and their families within the health system, according to the news release.