HCA's North Florida Division names new leader of Florida hospital

HCA Healthcare North Florida Division appointed Zach McCluskey, BSN, CEO of Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Medical Center, a role he will assume on Dec. 6.

Mr. McCluskey will succeed Mitch Mongell, a 25-year veteran of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, an Oct. 28 news release shared with Becker's said.

Mr. McCluskey most recently served as CEO of the health system's Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va. The hospital was awarded The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and was the first hospital in the U.S. to receive The Joint Commission Gold Seal Certificate of Distinction for Brain Tumor care, the news release said.

"With more than a decade of healthcare leadership and clinical experience, I have every confidence that Zach will carry on the high standards in place for clinical excellence at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center," said Richard Hammett, president of HCA Healthcare North Florida Division. "Mitch has been an exemplary leader."



Mr. McCluskey holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.