23 hospital, health system CIO moves in 2020

The following hospital and health system CIO moves were reported this year.

1. Arkansas Children's in Little Rock promoted Erin Parker to senior vice president and CIO.

2. Atlantic Health System in Morristown, N.J., named Sunil Dadlani vice president and CIO.

3. MaineHealth named Daniel Nigrin, MD, CIO, effective in January.

4. Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce named Shafiq Rab, MD, chief digital officer and CIO.

5. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health named Tim Tarnowski its new senior vice president and CIO.

6. Ann Durkin, CIO of Santa Clara County, Calif., who spearheaded the county's IT efforts during its $235 million purchase of three hospitals last year, left her post to join Dell.

7. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City tapped Atefeh "Atti" Riazi as its new CIO.

8. Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota named Dave Lundal CIO and vice president of information technology services.

9. Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health tapped Pam Austin as senior vice president and CIO.

10. Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina appointed Mark McMath enterprise CIO of information solutions.

11. Cleveland Clinic tapped Matthew Kull to serve as CIO.

12. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health named Eileen Matzek the new regional CIO for Loyola Medicine, a three-hospital system based in Maywood, Ill.

13. Marcy Dunn, CIO of Portland-based MaineHealth, died at the age of 65 years.

14. Dick Daniels, executive vice president and CIO of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, retired mid-June.

15. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center named Elizabeth "Beth" Lindsay-Wood vice president and CIO.

16. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare named Ryan Smith vice president and CIO.

17. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System appointed Kristin Myers as executive vice president, CIO and dean for IT.

18. Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care tapped Tom Barnett as chief information and digital officer.

19. Beverly Jordan, MSN, RN, vice president and chief information and transformation officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care, retired.

20. Gulfport, Miss.-based Memorial Hospital tapped Chris Belmont as vice president and CIO.

21. Pittsburgh-based UPMC selected Joanne Fanning as CIO of UPMC in Ireland and head of UPMC's global technology operations center in Kilkenny.

22. Nuvance Health, a seven-hospital system in LaGrangeville, N.Y., and Danbury, Conn., named Geoffry Hook CIO.

23. David Reis, PhD, was named CIO of the University of Miami Health System.

