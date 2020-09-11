19 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last week:

1. Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health named Alex Bryan, DMin, chief mission officer.

2. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health named Aaron Chang president of the two campuses of its Sisters of Charity Hospital.

3. Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, Mich., selected Ingrid Cheslek, BSN, RN, as its first female COO.

4. Cynthia Danner, DNP, RN, NE-BC, was named senior vice president and CNO of Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

5. Sandra Fenwick plans to retire as CEO of Boston Children's Hospital, effective in March.

6. Keith Granger will retire as regional president for Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems by the end of the year.

7. Atlantis, Fla.-based JFK Medical Center named spine surgeon Raymond Golish, MD, PhD, as its CMO.

8. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health named Megan Isley, DNP, RN, vice president and CNO of Riley Children's Health in Indianapolis.

9. Joey Jacobs stepped down as CEO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health after just two months on the job.

10. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network named Kelly Kassab COO of its Canonsburg and Jefferson hospitals.

11. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health named Greg Kiray, MD, senior vice president of population and community health and CMO of system clinical services.

12. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network named Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, MD, MEd, as its first chief clinical diversity and inclusion officer.

13. Jeff Lingerfelt resigned as president of Adventist Health Tehachapi (Calif.) Valley Hospital.

14. Alan Miller, founder, chair and CEO of Universal Health Services, will step down as CEO of the King of Prussia, Pa.-based company in January.

15. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health named Stephanie Motter, MSN, president of IU Health Plans.

16. Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health named Joyce Newmyer chief culture officer.

17. Joseph Pepe, MD, president and CEO of Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., is retiring in June 2021.

18. River's Edge Hospital Commission in St. Peter, Minn., terminated the contract of CEO Joseph Stratton.

19. Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health named Jason Wells chief consumer and innovation officer.

