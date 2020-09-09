Adventist Health hospital president resigns: 4 things to know

Jeff Lingerfelt has resigned as president of Adventist Health Tehachapi (Calif.) Valley Hospital, the hospital confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

Four things to know:

1. Mr. Lingerfelt left Aug. 7 to become president of Bath Community hospital in Hot Springs, Va.

2. He served as president of Adventist Health Tehachapi for three years.

3. During his tenure, he helped open the hospital.

4. Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health said it is reviewing a new leadership structure for its acute care services in Kern County and expects to share related news in the next few months.

