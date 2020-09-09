Allegheny Health Network names first diversity and inclusion chief

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network named Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, MD, MEd, as its first chief clinical diversity and inclusion officer, effective Dec. 1, the health system announced.

Dr. Larkins-Pettigrew is professor of obstetrics and gynecology, chair of clinical diversity and inclusion and assistant dean of students at University Hospitals/Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland.

Previously, she served in the U.S. Navy for 16 years, spent 15 years practicing medicine at Pittsburgh-based UPMC and served as director of global health programs at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. Dr. Larkins-Pettigrew joined University Hospitals a decade ago.

As diversity and inclusion chief, Dr. Larkins-Pettigrew will work with leaders to form an inclusive workplace culture, Allegheny Health Network stated.

"Her experiences as a nurse, a distinguished professor, a Naval officer, a global health strategist and an obstetrician-gynecologist specializing in global health issues bring a unique perspective to the important role she will play at AHN and in the greater Western Pennsylvania region," the health system said.

Dr. Larkins-Pettigrew earned a master's degree in education from California State University and her medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She also has a master's degree in public policy from the University of Pittsburgh.

