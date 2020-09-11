Catholic Health taps Dignity Health exec as president for 2 hospital campuses

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health has named Aaron Chang president of the two campuses of its Sisters of Charity Hospital, effective in October, according to Buffalo Business First.

Mr. Chang will head the main hospital campus and the St. Joseph campus, both in Buffalo. He replaces Marty Boryszak, Catholic Health's senior vice president of acute care, who took on the role in the interim.

Mr. Chang most recently served as market COO for San Francisco-based Dignity Health, part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. He was COO of St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, Calif., and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo, Calif. He also previously was associate administrator of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services' Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center, and held positions at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford in Palo Alto, Calif.

Mr. Chang earned his master's degree in healthcare administration from Hayward-based California State University East Bay.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.