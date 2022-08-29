15 recent hospital, health system CEO resignations

More than a dozen hospital and health system CEOs have left their positions or announced plans to do so since July 1.

1. Scott Ellner, DO, resigned as CEO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic in August. He was named CEO in January 2020. The Billings Clinic board appointed Clint Seger, MD, interim CEO.

2. Ed Jimenez resigned as CEO of Gainesville-based University of Florida Health Shands in July. He was appointed CEO in 2014.

3. Florence Spyrow, MSN, stepped down in August as president and CEO of Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare.

4. Joshua Gilmore, CEO of Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob, Mo., stepped down in July to begin a new role with a federally qualified health center in Alaska.

5. Lorenzo Suter abruptly left his role as CEO of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City, The Sioux City Journal reported July 21. The reason for Mr. Suter's departure was not provided. He had led the hospital since July 2021.

6. Joe Sluka resigned as president and CEO of Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System in July. He was named president and CEO of St. Charles Health System in December 2014.

7. Dr. Jason Studley resigned July 15 as CEO of Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital.

8. John Bishop, CEO of MemorialCare Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center & Women's Hospital Long Beach, announced his resignation July 26. He will remain the hospitals' leader until a national search to identify his successor is completed.

9. Jonathan Curtright, CEO of Columbia, Mo.-based MU Health Care, stepped down July 15 to join Oklahoma City-based OU Health as COO.

10. Lindy White left her role as president of Ballad Health's Northwestern Region operations and CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn., in early July. She left Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health for a national role with Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

11. Larry Gray stepped down from his role as CEO of Seminole (Texas) Hospital District due to medical treatment and recovery commitments.

12. In Alabama, Lynn Mergen resigned as CEO of Medical Center Barbour. He left the role for a new position as CEO of Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw, Ind. He began the new position on Aug. 8.

13. Rod Harkleroad, RN, stepped down as CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C., on July 8. He left the position to serve as market president of HighPoint Health System, a market of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint that spans middle Tennessee.

14. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System CEO Katrina Keefer stepped down in July. She left the health system to serve as CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

15. Greenville, Miss.-based Delta Health System CEO Scott Christensen stepped down at the end of July.