10 hospitals, health systems seeking chief medical officers

Below are 10 health systems and hospitals seeking chief medical officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Information was gathered directly from job-seeker websites.

MountainView Hospital, an HCA facility in Las Vegas, seeks a chief medical officer for clinical and quality initiatives that support overall clinical performance across the hospital.



University of North Carolina Health in Jacksonville seeks a chief medical officer and senior vice president to oversee practices that ensure high quality, efficient patient care.

Monmouth Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health-owned facility in Lakewood, N.J., seeks a chief medical officer for its Southern Campus.



Peak Vista Community Health Centers in Colorado Springs, Colo., seeks a chief medical officer to develop and implement quality service and evidence-based standards of care.



Beaufort Jasper Hampton Comprehensive Health Services in Okatie, S.C., seeks a chief medical officer to ensure compliance with all medical policies and regulations.



Community Health Centers seeks a chief medical officer to lead its Essex Junction, Vt., facility.

South Shore Health in Weymouth, Mass., seeks a chief medical officer and vice president to oversee all medical and surgical services.



St. Mary's General Hospital in Passaic, N.J., seeks a chief medical officer to oversee its acute care practices.



HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson, Fla., seeks a chief medical officer to lead clinical practices.