YouTube bans, will remove all vaccine misinformation on site

YouTube will now remove videos spreading misinformation about all vaccines as it introduces policy updates to combat misinformation shared during the pandemic, The Guardian reported.

YouTube, owned by Google parent company Alphabet, updated its medical misinformation policy Oct. 14 to better contain false claims about COVID-19 vaccines. Now, beginning Sept. 29, the platform will remove content that claims any authorized vaccine is dangerous and causes chronic health defects. Previously, Youtube hid from view videos that spread misinformation about non-COVID-19 vaccines.

Misinformation around the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine — which has been incorrectly attributed to causing autism — is an example of the misinformation YouTube will target, said Matt Halprin, vice president and global head of trust and safety for YouTube. The ban will also apply to content that claims vaccines cause cancer, infertility or contain microchips, Mr. Halprin told The Guardian.

The new guidelines will still allow personal testimonies, discussion of vaccine policies and references to historical vaccine program failures, as long as the content doesn't include misinformation or promote vaccine hesitancy.

Since the pandemic began, YouTube has removed a total of 1 million videos for spreading general COVID-19 misinformation.