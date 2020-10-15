YouTube expands medical misinformation policy

YouTube is introducing new policy updates to combat the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation shared on its platform, according to CNBC.

YouTube, which is owned by Google parent company Alphabet, updated its medical misinformation policy Oct. 14 to better contain false claims about COVID-19 vaccines, such as that it will kill people or cause infertility, according to the report.

"In the coming weeks, we will also have more to announce on the work we're doing to raise authoritative sources on our site related to COVID-19 vaccine content," the company said, adding that it will take action against false claims about vaccines or ads that discourage vaccines under an existing policy that prohibits contradicts scientific consensus from authoritative sources.

Since February, YouTube has removed more than 200,000 videos related to misleading COVID-19 information, according to the report.

More articles on digital marketing:

4 key considerations for healthcare marketers launching email campaigns

Facebook to ban anti-vaccination ads

6 recently launched healthcare campaigns that used celebrities

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.