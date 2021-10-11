Where Amazon could go next in healthcare

Listen
Based on Amazon's recent partnerships and moves in the digital health space, IT market intelligence platform CB Insights gave several predictions on where the tech giant could go next in a new report.
Seven things to know:
- Amazon is building a health services business for clients by offering telehealth, pharmacy services and diagnostics for consumers. Amazon unveiled its COVID-19 lab, available through Amazon Prime, which analyzed tests with its own Amazon Dx lab.
- Amazon is expected to expand Amazon Care, according to the report. Its lab may offer a wider variety of diagnostic tests, such as diagnostic imaging. It may start to strengthen its direct contracting market with health systems and employers, the report said.
- Amazon is growing enterprise sales with Amazon Web Services for Health. Amazon has recently unveiled HealthLake, Amazon Connect and more. Some of Amazon's clients include Cerner, Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare and Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center.
- Amazon has developed consumer health IT devices, such as wearables and home-monitoring devices. Alexa's voice automation offerings are used by Cigna, Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Boston Children's Hospital.
- AWS will likely grow its enterprise healthcare cloud market, the report said. AWS will continue to offer tools for digital transformation and increase partnerships with health systems and payers.
- Amazon is bulking up its branded medical device offerings. The tech giant entered the medical device market in 2018. Amazon's medical tech offerings now include wireless continuous glucose monitors and blood pressure cuffs. All of its devices are interoperable with the Amazon Choice App and Apple Health.
- Amazon will work to sell devices through subsidy healthcare partnerships. Some payers are subsidizing the cost of Apple Watch or Google Fitbit for members. Amazon will likely pursue similar arrangements for Halo and Echo.