Verily hires new CIO, chief marketing officer: 5 details

Google sister company Verily this month welcomed two new executives: Preston Simons as CIO and Andreas "Drew" Panayiotou as chief marketing officer, according to an emailed statement from Verily sent to Becker's Hospital Review.

1. As CIO, Mr. Simons will oversee the build out of Verily's IT strategies, systems and processes, according to an emailed statement sent to Becker's Hospital Review. He previously served as CIO of Milwaukee-based Aurora Healthcare and CIO of Abbott Laboratories in Chicago.

2. Before joining Verily, Mr. Simons was president and managing partner of Simons & Associates, where he consulted companies on business IT transformation and technology alignment as well as merger and acquisition planning.

3. Mr. Panayiotou brings more than 28 years of leadership experience at companies including Johnson & Johnson, Best Buy, The Walt Disney Co. and Coca-Cola to his new position as chief marketing officer of Verily. Mr. Panayiotou will oversee the healthcare and life science's company's brand, digital and product marketing efforts as well as overall marketing operations.

4. Previously, he served as president of Red Wagon Ventures within Chick-fil-A, where he spearheaded the development of new retail concepts and growth platforms.

5. Verily has recently made several big moves in the healthcare space; in December, the Alphabet healthcare and life sciences subsidiary closed a $700 million investment round for supporting the expansion of its commercial business and clinical research platform Baseline as well as Verily Health Platforms. Earlier this month, the company also inked an agreement with Microsoft to run its biomedical research platform Terra on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

