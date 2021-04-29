Uber names new health chief: 5 details

Uber appointed Caitlin Donovan as the new general manager and head of its health business, the company said in an April 29 news release.

Five details:

1. As head of Uber Health, Ms. Donovan will oversee the ride-hailing company's health business. Uber Health's previous top executive, Dan Trigub, left the company in September 2020 to start a new healthcare venture.

2. Ms. Donovan has more than a decade of management experience and most recently served as COO at MyOrthos, a Boston-based orthodontist platform.

3. Prior to joining MyOrthos, she oversaw patient care strategies as COO of circulation and executive vice president of operations at LogistiCare, now named ModivCare. The company specializes in helping state governments and managed care organizations run nonemergency medical transportation services.

4. Ms. Donovan also has a background in health IT, having served as vice president of operations at CareCentrix. While working for the health tech home care company, Ms. Donovan specialized in home health and post-acute care projects.

5. Over the last year, Uber Health has made several moves in healthcare. In August 2020, the company broke into the prescription delivery business through a new partnership with NimbleRx. Uber has also inked several other partnerships with healthcare companies and providers, including EHR vendor Cerner, Medicare Advantage insurance company Alignment Healthcare and Walgreens.

