Uber breaks into prescription delivery business

Uber Health has partnered with NimbleRx, a Redwood City, Calif.-based prescription delivery service founded in 2015, to deliver medications directly to patients' homes.

The partnership, announced Aug. 20, addresses the need for contactless prescription pickup to slow the spread of COVID-19. Uber has begun making deliveries for pharmacies in the Seattle and Dallas metro areas.

"Around 70 percent of doctor visits end with a prescription, and with an increase in telemedicine over the last several months as well as a fundamentally larger acceptance of online healthcare, we’ve seen this number increase further," Talha Sattar, the founder and CEO of Nimble, said in a news release. "Now more than ever, it is critical that patients have easy and swift access to their medications. Our partnership with Uber Health will allow Nimble to increase our capacity to serve our customers, and more efficiently deliver the prescriptions people need to address their health conditions."

NimbleRx currently offers next-day delivery to 70 percent of the U.S. and same-day delivery to the other 30 percent. The company is working to expand its partnership with Uber to additional locations within the country.

More articles on pharmacy:

US sues Teva for alleged MS drug kickback scheme

J&J to acquire Momenta Pharma for $6.5B

White House adviser says Kodak execs made 'dumbest decisions' on government loan

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.