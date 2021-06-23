Physician viewpoint: Monetizing EHRs with open data puts patients at risk

The most valuable thing inside a hospital's walls may not be its care services or expensive equipment; it might be the troves of patient data stored on EHRs, according to a June 5 article published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Hospitals are increasingly selling troves of deidentified medical data. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is using its patient data to create an artificial intelligence factory with Google. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Google inked a multiyear collaboration to build a health data analytics platform to support its operational workflows. Fourteen health systems partnered to create a firm that aggregates and sells deidentified data and gives more insight on medical conditions such as rare diseases and COVID-19.

The article's authors are researchers from Boston Children's Hospital, Boston-based Harvard Medical School and Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Medical Center.

